The clock is ticking … March 16 is the last day to make important business decisions farmers will make this year.
If you have not already visited your local Farm Service Agency county office to make your 2019 election for either the Agriculture Risk Coverage or the Price Loss Coverage program and to sign your annual enrollment contract, you should call and make your appointment now. Those who fail to make an election and enroll either coverage program will be ineligible to receive a payment for the 2019 crop year.
The programs cover 22 commodities produced in the U.S. The FSA anticipates more than 1.7 million producers will enroll in either plan — that’s a lot of producers to assist in a short period of time.
The FSA offers online decision tools to help you determine the best program election for your farming operation. To access these tools, visit www.fsa.usda.gov/arc-plc.
Those visiting the agency also may Inquire about future deadlines and options.
Genesis seeks advisory committee members
Genesis Health System actively engages patients or their family members about overall patient experiences.
The Genesis Patient and Family Advisory Committee is designed to facilitate conversation and gain insight about patient experience, safety and quality and outcomes. Patients and their family members are able to provide valuable feedback and perspective.
For that reason, Genesis is seeking a diverse roster of patients or their family members to volunteer to join the Patient and Family Advisory Committee.
The committee meets the fourth Thursday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.
For information about this opportunity, call Karen Doy at (563) 421-7047, or send email to patientadvocate@genesishealth.com.
2019-20 deer harvest drops 13%, officials say
Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say Iowa hunters reported harvesting nearly 94,000 deer during Iowa’s 2019-20 hunting seasons — a roughly 13% decline from the previous year when hunters reported taking nearly 108,000 deer.
Wildlife experts said a number of factors likely contributed to the decline, but DNR officials said Tuesday the most prominent was the outbreak of hemorrhagic disease — Iowa’s second-largest — that killed thousands of deer across the state.
The Iowa DNR manages the deer herd to support a harvest of 100,000 to 120,000 deer based on recommendations from the legislatively mandated deer advisory committee.
“Our deer population has rebounded after hemorrhagic outbreaks in the past, and we expect the same will be true after this outbreak,” said Tyler Harms, a DNR wildlife biologist. “From our perspective, we manage the population for the long term, and impacts from this year — while significant — are likely a short blip on the horizon.”
