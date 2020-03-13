DEWITT — Whether it’s taxes or mental health care funding that’s on people’s minds, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal for a 1-cent sales-tax increase continues to generate vast amounts of debate.
The topic came up several times during a get-together last Saturday at the DeWitt Community Center. It was the second in a series of three Legislative Coffees sponsored by the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co.
The Invest in Iowa plan calls for a penny sales-tax increase that would enable the state to cut income taxes, fund water quality, and ease property taxes by shifting 70% of mental-health costs to the state.
“The governor still is optimistic (that her proposal will be approved), but it’s what we call in the Legislature a ‘big lift,’” said Iowa Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt.
The “tax swap” from a reliance of property-tax revenues to a portion of state sales-tax proceeds is a key element of Reynolds’ proposal. One of the implications of that “tax swap” is that it would spur a “rebalancing” of funding that would help seven regions and hurt seven others. It would significantly improve the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region’s bottom line.
Legislators know that the Eastern Iowa region is facing a funding crisis. After cutting spending by nearly $1.5 million for the current fiscal year, the region now is tasked with reducing spending by an additional $3 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year. After spending $12.9 million a year ago, the region is staring at a budget proposal that might fall under $8 million.
Taking questions and sharing their thoughts last Saturday were two Republicans — Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, of LeClaire, and Mommsen — and Democratic state Rep. Mary Wolfe, of Clinton.
The governor continues to rally for support of her proposal at town hall events around the state, but some legislators have expressed doubts about whether Reynolds’ plan will pass in this session of the Legislature.
Wolfe cautions people against thinking that the proposal is a “done deal.” She fears that time is running out to give full consideration to the legislation.
“We have 50 days remaining in the session; this one is still in subcommittee and we have eight other budget bills that haven’t even started,” she said. “I’d be very, very surprised to see it make it through this session. It often takes three or four sessions before a big piece of policy gets through.”
Wolfe also said that she would like to see the Republican-controlled Legislature learn from its past mistakes when debating mental health funding.
“I would think we’d want to get it right instead of jamming it through,” she said. “Don’t jam things through. There were some choices made early on when switching to this regional system. I don’t want to say they doomed it, but there were very bad choices.”
Mommsen said he and other legislators are eager to adjust funding for mental health services regardless of whether Reynold’s proposal is approved.
That’s why he and other legislators are looking at the possibility of making changes to mental health funding “from the appropriations side.” He said it behooves legislators to be proactive.
“If we wait until the session anticipating that we’re going to get that 1-cent sales tax into our budget, we’re going to be in trouble,” Mommsen said. “If the 1-cent sales-tax increase comes to pass, we can plug in the numbers real fast, but we have to be ready if it doesn’t.”
It’s clear that some legislators are eager to move mental health funding away from a reliance on property taxes.
Jim Irwin, Clinton County supervisor and vice chairman of the Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, said Iowa is one of just three states that relies on property taxes to fund mental health services.
“Mental health funding comes out to something like $0.61 per every $1,000 assessed valuation,” Irwin said. “Per capita, it’s the highest actual portion of our designated tax dollars.”
Cournoyer said she is firmly in the camp that wants the “tax swap” to take place.
“We need to get mental health off of the property tax rolls,” she said. “We don’t want to be like Illinois, which is losing people because of high taxes.”
Irwin and Mommsen agreed that they don’t like the idea of a complete state takeover of mental health funding.
“That scares me,” Irwin said.
Then there’s the question of whether a sales-tax increase is palatable. There are some drawbacks, Wolfe said.
“The sales tax is regressive,” she said. “If we’re going to tax low-income people more, the question is how much the tax will help those people who are on stable incomes.”
Mommsen noted, however, that Iowa’s sales tax policy does mitigate the impact of sales taxes for low-income families.
“It’s a little better in Iowa because groceries and prescription drugs are exempt from sales taxes,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.