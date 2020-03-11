DEWITT — An economic summit this month will feature a long-time Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago official.
William A. Strauss will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Ohnward Bancshares and Ohnward Financial Advisor Services Economic Summit. The event will be March 30 at Tycoga Vineyard & Winery in DeWitt. The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour and complimentary meal. Strauss, a senior economist and economic adviser in the Economic Research Department at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, will give the address at 6 p.m.
Ohnward Bancshares, Inc., is the holding company of First Central State Bank, Maquoketa State Bank and Ohnward Bank & Trust, among other financial entities.
This annual event is an opportunity for Eastern Iowa residents to learn more about what’s expected from the economy in the future and get an expert opinion on several economic indicators, Ohnward Bancshares President Abram Tubbs said.
“Mr. Strauss has been a great resource on the economy for decades,” Tubbs said. “We’re pleased to host him once again for an economic outlook.”
Strauss joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in 1982. His chief responsibilities include analyzing the current performance of both the Midwest economy and the manufacturing sector for use in monetary policy. He regularly conducts industrial and manufacturing roundtables throughout the year.
With this being the 11th year of economic expansion, following the Great Recession of 2008 and 2009, Strauss will discuss the performance of the overall macro economy with specific attention paid to key economic sectors and indicators for the U.S. economy over the next several years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.