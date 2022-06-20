CLINTON - The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center welcomed more than 1,000 guests Saturday to its 33rd annual Felix Adler Day, where they enjoyed outdoor rides, games and free admission all day to the children’s museum.
Felix Adler Day acknowledges the professional success and humanitarian contribution of Frank “Funny Felix” Adler, born in Clinton in 1895, who went on to be a famous clown with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for 40 years as well as a beloved national celebrity, Discovery Center Executive Director Sarah Lind said.
She said many of Felix’s descendants were in attendance Saturday, volunteering their time to help make the festival a success.
Among them were Pat Collins, daughter of Theo Adler Smith and former Clinton Mayor Darrell Smith. Collins, who has lived in Dubuque since marrying and raising her two children, is the great-niece of Felix Adler. Her mother was one of Felix’s three nieces - Theo Adler Smith, Marge Adler Strunk, and Audrey Adler Dolan - who started the Discovery Center in 1993,
Also in attendance was Tim Dolan, son of Audrey Adler Dolan and great-nephew of Felix. He is the family repository for all Felix costumes and artifacts, many of which are on display at the Discovery Center. His family lives in Clinton. His daughter Audrey volunteered all day as did Tim.
Tim's son, Brendan Dolan, great-great-nephew of Felix, arrived early to help set up for the festival. Brendan is a Prince of Peace student and has spent many service hours helping at the children’s museum with his classmates and on his own, Lind said.
Lind said more than 75 volunteers gave their time to help put on the event for families.
"Volunteers started at 7 a.m. putting up tents, a stage, tables, chairs, signs, equipment, trashcans, barricades, and all the little details to begin at 10 a.m.," she said.
She said others came in to host games and pass out prizes, serve food at the food stand, host exhibits inside the children’s museum, help load riders on and off the train ride, keep bouncy house generators running, provide bedding for the petting zoo, make rounds to distribute water to volunteers, and keep things safe and clean during the 5-hour event.
