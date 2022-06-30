DEWITT — Fieldstone of DeWitt, a new residential community for people 55 and older, has opened its doors.
Fieldstone is owned and operated by WellSpire, a partnership of WesleyLife of Johnston and Genesis Health System of Davenport. It opened its doors to residents on Tuesday. Offering assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term nursing care, Fieldstone's campus has capacity for 91 residents and will employ about 125 team members.
The community is the first in Clinton County to offer programming inspired by Blue Zones, areas of the world in which people live far longer than average. It replaces a traditional “nursing-home” model of care with one that focuses on person-directed living, which places individual preference and choice at the forefront of any plan for services and care, ensuring respect for the uniqueness of the resident or client, according to a press release.
Fieldstone, at 1301 Maynard Way in DeWitt, replaces the current Westwing Place, which offers short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care. Chelsey Killean, administrator at Westwing Place, will assume that role at Fieldstone. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place later this year.
