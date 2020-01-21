GOOSE LAKE — A remodeling project at First Central State Bank’s Goose Lake branch is nearing completion.
To celebrate, First Central State Bank will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at the bank’s location, 223 Main St. The DeWitt Chamber and Development Company and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribboncutting to begin the festivities.
First Central State Bank President and CEO Brigham Tubbs has appreciated the community’s patience during the ongoing renovation.
“This is our opportunity to show the Goose Lake community what we’ve been working on for several months,” Tubbs said. “We want the best for our customers, so we’re happy to make this investment in the Goose Lake community.”
The renovation included construction to the facility’s interior and exterior. The bank’s interior now includes a new conference room, an updated teller line and multiple additional offices. Crews also constructed a parking lot for customers, along with a drive-through service that now includes an ATM.
Kathy Sellnau, First Central State Bank’s Goose Lake branch manager, said customers have been vocal in recent weeks about their appreciation for the new amenities.
“It’s really been a game-changer for our branch to offer these new features to our customers,” Sellnau said. “It’s been an exciting few months and now it’s time to show off that finished product.”
