CLINTON — District Court Judge John Telleen has granted a Clinton man's request that his first-degree murder trial be pushed back from its original May start date.
Carlton Douglas Jr.’s first-degree murder trial was scheduled to begin May 10. Telleen granted Douglas’s request to continue Tuesday after Douglas waived his right to a speedy trial last week.
Douglas is charged with one count of first-degree murder, which is a Class A felony, and one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon as a felon, a Class D felony. Douglas is charged in the Dec. 3 shooting death of Cedrick Hood, 26, outside the former Hop and Shop at the corner of Eighth Avenue South and Fourth Street in Clinton.
Telleen noted no charge is more serious than the first-degree murder charge and said he was granting the motion to continue out of an abundance of caution, noting the various factors set forth in the motion.
Each factor on its own may not have tipped the scales, Telleen said. However, it seems the defense established good cause when considering all of the various points cumulatively, Telleen said at Tuesday’s hearing on the motion to continue.
A hearing for motions in limine was previously set for May 6. The time that had been set for that hearing will now be utilized as a trial scheduling conference.
Defense attorney Meenakshi Brandt filed a motion April 15 on behalf of Douglas to allow the defense to investigate exculpatory material provided through discovery April 14, allow the defense to properly investigate and present expert testimony related to State v. Plain issues and allow both of Douglas’s attorneys to participate fully in the trial and trial preparation, the motion says.
If convicted, Douglas faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, Brandt said. It was determined it was inappropriate to rush to trial with new information the defense received April 14 and issues needed to be raised in any potential State v. Plain motion, which addresses jury selection fairness, Brandt said.
Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf filed a resistance to the motion to continue Monday. At the time of the Feb. 18 pretrial conference, the State was agreeable to setting a trial date past the speedy trial deadline, Wolf states in the motion. The State at that time made it clear the prosecution was agreeable to moving the trial beyond May up to the final pretrial conference date, the motion says. At the time of the April 8 final pretrial conference, a demand for speedy trial was still in place. When asked by the court, the State recalls the defense said it was good to proceed to trial May 10, the motion says.
The motion adds that evidentiary issues the defense raised were primarily known to defense counsel at the time of the final pretrial conference. There is still time to work on the evidentiary issues raised by the defense, the motion contended.
The defense could and should have asked to reset the trial date at the final pretrial conference for the issues it claims, Wolf states in the motion. After the pretrial conference, the State fully committed to expend resources and reschedule other matters to proceed as ordered, the motion said.
One of the matters Wolf addressed was an email he received from a detective. The detective received a call from a witness to the shooting and new information was provided, Wolf said. Wolf received the email from the detective on April 13. He forwarded the information to defense counsel at 9 a.m. April 14, Wolf said. There is still time for the defense counsel to look at the witness recollection, he believes.
Counsel was unable to decide on a new trial date because Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand, who is assisting the prosecution of the case, is currently in the middle of a two-week murder trial in Scott County.
According to court documents detailing the shooting, Hood had pulled up to the store with a female friend and her son around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 3. The woman and her son got out of the Saturn Outlook and went inside the store to use the ATM. Hood remained in the vehicle, which was parked by the convenience store’s front door.
As Hood waited, another vehicle pulled up next to the Saturn Outlook’s driver’s side, and a passenger got out and fired into the Saturn, shooting Hood multiple times.
The woman who was with Hood told police she was at the ATM, which is located by the front door, when she heard five gunshots. She looked outside and saw a black male, whom she knew as C, get into the passenger side of a four-door car that was parked next to Hood. The vehicle and a car parked next to it left the lot and headed west together on Eighth Avenue South, court records say.
The woman told police that Hood had been staying at his previous girlfriend’s home and had been kicked out about a week earlier. She also said that the alleged shooter, later identified as Douglas, had showed up at her home shortly after Hood moved into her place, had asked to see Hood and had told the woman to tell Hood that he was looking for him.
Douglas was taken into custody the morning of Jan. 3 at 520 N. 13th St., a few hours after police received a tip that he was at the home.
