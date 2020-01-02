MORRISON, Ill. — Odell Public Library in Morrison begins its films of the new decade with “First Man,” the story of Neil Armstrong and the first moon landing at 2 p.m. Jan. 14, complete with popcorn and drink.
The movie stars Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong and Claire Foy as his wife Janet. In the film, news broadcasts flash back to the words of John F. Kennedy as he vowed to send astronauts to the moon not because it is easy, but because it is hard. Those words become both the theme and inspiration of the film.
