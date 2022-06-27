DEWITT — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Wapsipinicon River in Clinton County.
The warning was issued Monday morning as the result of rainfall upstream that brought the Wapsipinicon River running south of DeWitt to a height of 10.7 feet. The flood warning will remain in effect until late Friday evening.
“The flood plain of the Wapsipinicon is pretty wide,” Clinton County Emergency Management Coordinator Chance Kness said. “So after a certain point, the water spreads out quite a bit, so very small rises translate to a lot of water.”
The river is expected to crest at 11.5 feet Thursday afternoon before falling below a flood-stage height of 11 feet early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service’s statement says most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles, so motorists should turn around when they encounter flooded roads instead of attempting to drive through. The Service also warns of water affecting homes along U.S. 61 in both Scott and Clinton counties while at current moderate flood stage levels.
“Most residents that are impacted by the Wapsipinicon are aware of it and fairly used to that,” Kness said in regard to the river’s frequent flooding. “So it could lead to closures of some county parks, and there are some residents along the Wapsipinicon that have periods of time when they cannot regularly access their properties; but for the most part, we don’t see a lot of significant impacts along the Wapsipinicon.”
To prepare for a flood, the Red Cross recommends creating an evacuation plan for those in your home, including pets, if possible to do so before a flood and to stay informed by listening to local radio stations.
During a flood, turn off all power and water mains, boil tap water until water sources have been declared safe by authorities, and avoid any other physical contact with floodwater as it may be contaminated with sewage or contain dangerous insects. Additionally, don’t use any gas or electrical appliances that have flooded, and dispose of any food that’s come into contact with floodwater.
If outside during a flood, avoid walking through floodwater and keep children away from it as well. It only takes 6 inches of fast-flowing water to knock a person over, and 2 feet of water can float a car.
After a flood, let others know you’re safe and, if you’ve been evacuated, only return home when authorities have said it’s OK to do so. Still, avoid puddles or standing water if power lines have fallen and don’t use floodwater that could possibly be contaminated for daily activities like brushing your teeth. Give attention to how you and your loved ones are handling emotional stress, and beware of snakes, insects, or other animals that could be in or around your home.
To stay informed of the Wapsipinicon River’s current conditions, visit www.weather.gov
