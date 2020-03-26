DEWITT — Meal services for adults and food programs for children have been beset with challenges as the community deals with self-isolation put in place to avoid spreading COVID-19.
The statewide Milestone Area Agency on Aging, known for serving a noon dinner for seniors at the DeWitt United Methodist Church, has discontinued serving the community meal.
At the DeWitt Referral Center, Michelle Ehlinger, director, is “not letting anyone go hungry.” Clothing has been pushed aside for now to make room for donated food available for those who need it. Ehlinger says donations of clothing and furnishings or decorations are not being accepted now, but food and monetary donations set into totes outside the door will be put to good use.
“If we work together and be vigilant, we will get through this,” Ehlinger said. “DeWitt takes care of their people — they’ve stepped up again when we have a need.”
The Referral Center serves families in the Central DeWitt School District, including those in Grand Mound, Low Moor, and Welton. Before this emergency, the Referral Center distributed an average of more than 100 food boxes a month. Ehlinger expects that number to rise.
“They start losing jobs, and the kids are home from school, that’s a big financial need,” Ehlinger said. “We’ve got to feed our people.”
People who are already clients of the Referral Center can come in for an emergency food box right away. Those who wish to become clients in the program can fill out paperwork to be eligible. Ehlinger says that while clients can’t enter the store, they can knock on the door and she and her staff will assist them.
Ehlinger says besides food, monetary assistance is available for paying rent, electricity, or gas to get to work or a medical appointment. Referral Center services are available mainly for school-age children, but also for the elderly, single moms, working moms and dads with families, and people in transition.
“We don’t want anybody to go hungry,” Ehlinger said. “Contact us.”
Sister Janet Heiar, pastoral minister at St. Joseph’s Church, stressed that the ordinary ways of serving others don’t work in this time of self-isolation. “We have to stretch our creativity in reaching out to others,” she said.
