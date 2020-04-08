DEWITT — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced budgets to tighten across the nation, but thanks to two corporate grants, two food programs in DeWitt will have a little more breathing room.
Both the Referral Center and the United Methodist Church’s Summer Lunchbox Program were awarded $10,000 through Cargill Cares, a nonprofit program operated by Cargill, Inc.
The money will be used to purchase food items for both programs. Michelle Ehlinger, the Referral Center’s director, said she expects the need for food donations to increase significantly over the next couple weeks, a timeline that coincides with the expected arrival of the new funds.
“The next couple weeks are going to tell us how bad it is,” Ehlinger said. “People are starting to lose their jobs and they aren’t getting paid. I hope it isn’t going to be a nightmare but we’ll see.”
Ehlinger said the $10,000 will go toward purchasing foodstuffs for the pantry, which she said is always being utilized. The Referral Center hands out boxes of food for those who need it.
In the meantime, the Referral Center does need donations. Those include:
• canned fruit or fruit cups.
• cans of mixed vegetables.
• sliced bread.
• canned soup, such as tomato, chicken noodle or cream based.
The Referral Center also provides financial assistance in dire situations for families living in the Central DeWitt School District. Ehlinger conducts background checks on those who seek the financial help. Applicants must supply one month of pay stubs, among other materials.
The seventh year of the DeWitt United Methodist Church’s Summer Lunch Program also is off to a financially stable start thanks to its own $10,000 grant from Cargill Cares and Cargill, Inc.
One of the program’s organizers, Kitty Willimack, said the money will ensure the program will take place again this year at full capacity despite the expected large increase in a need for food due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I expect the number of people using it to be through the roof,” Willimack said.
The program costs between $12,000 and $15,000 to administer in an average year.
The program dishes out one bag of food per week that includes cereal, snack crackers, granola bars, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, applesauce, canned soup, canned pasta, sliced bread from Kwik Star, and food vouchers for milk, fresh produce and lunch meat.
The grant money will go toward the purchase of groceries, Willimack said. On average, each trip to Aldi costs $3,000, and at least three trips are necessary each summer to keep the program going.
“A lot of the kids who use the school’s meal program, it’s the only food they get for the week,” Willimack said.
The program begins the Tuesday after Memorial Day and concludes the Friday before Labor Day. In a typical year, it coincides with the beginning and end of the school year.
Donors who also make the program possible — in addition to the United Methodist Church — include St. Joseph’s Church, Emmaus Road Church, the Lutheran church in Wheatland, and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bliedorn.
