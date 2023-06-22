CLINTON — The former Lyons United Methodist Church at 2118 N. Second St. has been remodeled and reopened as an event center.
The Church at Lyons is owned in part by Clinton City Councilman Cody Seeley along with Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and Citizens First Bank Vice President of Business Development Eddie Dunham.
“I saw the building and I didn’t want someone to tear it down,” Seeley says, “because it’s a piece of Lyons history. It’s a piece of Clinton history. It’s a well-known church. It’s a building everybody sees, so one of our goals was not to modify it to the point that it lost its original luster and charm.”
The First Methodist Episcopal Church of Lyons was originally built in 1857 at a cost of $8,000, and included what was at the time the tallest steeple in Iowa.
The church was destroyed by fire in 1892 but was rebuilt, as a larger place of worship by the congregation, on the same site as the first building. At a cost of $11,000, the structure was completed in September 1893.
Sometime during the Rev. John Lippencott’s term as pastor, from 1969 to 1971, the foundation of the bell tower that had partially collapsed into the alley north of the church was repaired. In the summer of the next year, the top of the decaying structure was removed and the historic bell was situated instead on the front yard of the church, where it remains today.
In September 2022, Lyons UMC held its final service simultaneously in celebration with the congregation’s 185th anniversary before it was to merge with Trinity United Methodist Church on 13th Avenue North.
Just a few months later, on Jan. 26, the church was sold to its present ownership by a deed worth $45,000.
“None of us did this to get rich or anything like that,” Seeley says. “I did it because I’m a sucker for old buildings, and I love building and it’s something I’ve never done and I thought it would be fun.”
The conversion from church to event center was largely done by their own labor and that of Kevin and Kim Determan, Lauren Hagen, Adam Simmons, and others.
The green carpet has been removed from the sanctuary and the hardwood floor underneath refinished. The ceiling and walls have been painted in colors pulled from the stained-glass windows they surround. Tuckpointing has been done to keep the building’s brick in good shape and historical maps, photos, and records line the walls of each room given a name of historical significance, such as the church sanctuary now known as The 1893 Room and the smaller room connected to it named The Buckeye Ball Room.
Downstairs, the kitchen has been redone and a pool table added. Lights on a timer illuminate the exterior of the building at night.
Citizens First Bank Loan Officer Kristine Wiersema handles the events, the first of which was held in May on Mother’s Day. Since then, they’ve also already hosted a birthday party and a graduation party. Wiersema says a wedding has been booked for next year as well.
“I think there’s a lot of people that want a church setting but they don’t belong to a church,” she says. “I think we just have more to offer than our basic places around.”
With a capacity of about 200 if tables and chairs are set out, 299 if not, the building is wheelchair accessible and includes a speaker system. Renters are able to bring in their own catering and alcohol if desired, but decorations are not necessary.
“I think the church says a lot for itself,” Seeley says.
Additionally, the structure continues to be used each Sunday at 10 a.m. for the services of Hope City Church, where Wiersema says Lead Pastor Nick Powell begins each one by expressing how grateful he is to be using the space.
Right now, Seeley says, they are working on redoing protective glass on the stained-glass windows, wrapping the windows and painting trim.
They’d like to incorporate some living artwork at some point, Seeley says. They’re also planning to seal coat the parking lot to the north of the building and have an open house sometime in the late summer or early fall.
On top of providing a unique venue to utilize, Seeley says they also plan to provide events like indoor concerts, comedians, or dueling pianos during colder weather.
“I think it’s a great addition to the Lyons District,” Seeley says, “because they don’t have anything like this up here.”
For booking and pricing information, contact Wiersema at (815) 441-0906.
