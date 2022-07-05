CLINTON - Ten years, 22 students and over $43,000: That’s the impact the Bernard B. and Anna Lehman Scholarship Fund has had on Clinton High School students since it was established with the River Bluff Community Foundation in 2011.
The scholarship helps students pursue higher education by providing incentives for academic progress, reducing the financial burden, and creating a positive impact in the community by way of recipients’ successes. Students who receive the Lehman Scholarship are eligible for four years of financial support.
“I have always had a strong passion for helping others; I truly want to help as many people as I possibly can,” says Emma Milder, one of the 2022 recipients. “The idea of having a career where I get to spend every day helping others excites me.” Milder will use her scholarship toward a degree in nursing.
Nicole Becerra, Ciara Grinnal, Sarah Hilgendorf and Payton Luett also received the scholarship this year.
Local leaders like Bernie Lehman who look to strengthen the community through philanthropy turn to the Community Foundation to establish endowment funds that address an array of local issues for generations to come. Lehman chose to memorialize a loved one by starting a fund with the Foundation that supports local youth and education through scholarships.
Students who received the Lehman scholarship in past years say the financial support has made a significant difference. Viviana Ramirez, for example, renewed her scholarship this year for continued studies at the University of Iowa.
“I remember having the conversation that many first-generation students have with their parents, which is the financial side of college,” she says. “I vividly remember hearing my mother’s anxious tone when we discussed how we would gather enough money to send me off to college. This scholarship made my dream of going to The University of Iowa seem less out of reach. I am extremely grateful for both the scholarship committee and Bernard and Anna Lehman for seeing enough potential within me to invest in my college education.”
Adam Morley also renewed his scholarship.
“The previous year has been difficult in many ways, and I had a lot of thinking to do because of it,” he says. “Without this award, I likely would not be returning to school this upcoming year, so I would like to thank the River Bluff Community Foundation and its members.”
To talk about leaving your legacy for education or another Clinton cause, contact the River Bluff Community Foundation at (563) 588-2700 or rbcf@dbqfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.