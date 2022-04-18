CLINTON - April is Community College Month, and Clinton Community College is celebrating. The community is invited to join the college for a variety of activities throughout April.
The artwork of Larry Jon Davis is on display in the CCC Library Art Gallery through April. Davis graduated from Clinton High School and was inducted into the CHS Hall of Honor on April 8.
Davis was an art instructor at Clinton Community College in the 1980s. His career took him to Florida. He and wife, Jacquie, returned to the Midwest upon retirement. A new Larry Jon Davis painting, CCC at 75, was unveiled in 2021 to celebrate the 75th anniversary in September. The piece features students entering and exiting the main entrance of the college, with features depicting a variety of students through generations.
The colors used reflect Davis’ appreciation for deep rich hues. Davis combines cold wax into traditional oil painting process. This technique explores a whole new range of layering and texturing methods.
The annual A Taste of Cultures Fair was held April 13 in the CCC Auditorium. This event delights the senses with samples of cultures from CCC students, faculty and staff. Native foods and fan favorites were available for tasting with opportunities to learn about countries, customs and cultures.
The Clinton Community College Gaming Guild hosts Game Night throughout the semester. April 27 will be the next Game Night starting at 6 p.m. in the CCC Auditorium, 1000 Lincoln Blvd., Clinton. Contact Mat Endress at 244-7001 for more details.
The annual High School Fine Arts Day will be presented virtually this year April 22. The program will expand from visual arts to the written word, with students from area high schools attending workshops throughout the event. Students will also submit their visual and written pieces for prizes including a three-credit college course sponsored by the CCC Paul B. Sharar Foundation. CCC art instructor Phoebe Jan-Mcmahon can answer questions at 244-7001.
Each April the Clinton Community College Alumni Association recognizes students for their leadership in the classroom, on campus, and in the community. The students are nominated by faculty and staff, and are recognized through a booklet highlighting accolades by the nominators. The CCC Alumni Association will also host the 41st Annual Outstanding Awards on Monday, April 25, at 12:30 p.m. Nominations for outstanding contributions to Clinton Community College are made by CCC staff, faculty and students. Contact Ann Eisenman at 244-7040 for more details.
Throughout April, the Eastern Iowa Community College Continuing Education program offers free classes to thank the community for their support, and to introduce the community to many great Continuing Education offerings. The website is www.eicc.edu/freeclasses. Take a look to find Quick and Easy Salad Dressings, Teamwork and Trust, Spring Bicycle Maintenance, and more, all for free. Visit the website or call 244-7001 for more information.
The spring semester ends with the 75th Clinton Community College Commencement which will take place Friday, May 6, at 6 p.m. at W.J. Yourd Gymnasium, 817 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
Contact Clinton Community College at 244-7001 for more information about any of these upcoming college events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.