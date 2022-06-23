CLINTON — More than 480,000 Americans die every year from some form of tobacco-related illness. While many know that tobacco, smoking, and vaping are harmful to health, quitting isn’t easy.
MercyOne Clinton Medical Center offers Freedom from Smoking, a smoking cessation program designed to assist smokers on their road to quitting. Participants will be educated about:
• Building motivation.
• Dealing with stress.
• Dealing with withdrawal.
• Nicotine replacement therapy.
• Dealing with social pressures.
• Preventing relapse.
This free seven-week session will be on Mondays from July 18 to Aug. 29 from 4:45-6 p.m. All meetings will take place at the MercyOne Clinton North Annex, 931 13th Ave. North.
Register online or call (563) 244-3539 today to enroll.
