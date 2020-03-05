Three Clinton women proved themselves as loyal and devoted friends to a fourth Clinton women last week when they responded with open wallets to an emergency email from their common friend, whom I will call Miriam Smith.
But the problem was the emergency summons for help didn’t come from Miriam. Rather it came from someone who managed to hack into Miriam’s email account, and blast out this appeal to everyone in her email contact list.
This hoax is a version of the “friend-in-need” scam, one of the early frauds associated with email, but clearly something that still works. What happened here? Someone managed to take over Miriam’s email account, and sent out an appeal to all her contacts to purchase $400 in Amazon gift cards. The message said Miriam was traveling and her phone was dead, but she wanted to give her niece $400 in Amazon gift cards as a birthday gift. The message asked her friends to purchase the cards, peel away the reverse side of the card, photograph the serial number, and send the photo image to the niece at another email address.
Although Miriam’s generous friends followed through and purchased the Amazon gift cards, at least two of the three decided to take a different approach to delivering the “birthday gift”, and didn’t photograph the serial numbers. Their delay allowed time for the scam to get exposed, so they suffered no loss.
Don’t be taken in by “emergency” messages from friends who ask for money for gift cards or wire transfers. Those will be a scam every time. Instead, use some other means besides a reply email to contact the friend and ask what’s going on. Most people whose suffer an email hack don’t know about it until notified by friends who received suspicious or unusual messages.
We can’t know for sure how hackers took over Miriam’s email account, but she reported getting an email in late February 2020 appearing to originate from Mediacom, informing her Mediacom wanted to replace her email service so she needed to click on a link to “upgrade”, which Miriam did. Miriam later learned the Mediacom email was fake, a phishing email. It’s certainly possible when Miriam opened that link, she downloaded malware that harvested her email contact for a malicious hacker.
I want to make one more point about gift cards. Anytime someone asks you to recite or photograph the serial number of a gift card, you will know you are getting sucked into a scam. Always.
Office Max Settlement Yields $34 Million To Customers
The Federal Trade Commission announced last week they started sending refunds to Office Max customers as part of settlement in 2019 in which Office Max agreed to pay a penalty of $34 million. The FTC sued Office Max after learning the company ran from 2009 to 2016 what can only be described as a corporate scam on customers.
The company promoted a free service for computer owners, allowing them to bring their units to store locations for a free diagnostic test, called PC Health Check, to detect viruses or malware. Office Max misrepresented the test results, deceiving customers into believing their computer showed “malware symptoms” when it really didn’t. Office Max then sold their customers unnecessary diagnostic tools and repairs.
For Iowans, the FTC will send refund checks totaling $129,585 to 2,054 victims. Office Max maintained a Clinton store during that time frame, so I imagine some of us locally can expect to see a check. If you get one, it’s legitimate. Go ahead and cash it or deposit it.
Contact Seniors vs. Crime
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
