SAVANNA, Ill. — The Friends of Timber Lake Playhouse are hosting their first trivia night fundraiser April 4 at Manny’s Pizza.
One hundred questions – 10 rounds of 10 questions from 10 categories – will test the smarts of participating teams. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
Registration fee is $10 per person. Teams of four to eight can register by emailing tlptrivia@timberlakeplayhouse.org, online at https://tinyurl.com/tlptrivia or on the night of the event. It is recommended that teams register prior to the event. The event is open to the public.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the competition set to begin at 7 p.m.
All funds raised during the trivia event will be used by Friends of TLP to continue their mission to support Timber Lake Playhouse, Mount Carroll, which will celebrate its 59th season this summer.
