CLINTON — Clinton School District administration is accepting bids for the house most recently built by Clinton High School’s Building Trades program.
The house at 518 River King Road is the 66th house to be completed by the program but the first to be done with neighboring school district students attending Clinton Community College's Career Advancement Center Construction Academy.
“We are excited to continue this partnership and give students a chance to work on building a marketable residential home,” CCC President Brian Kelly says. “The experience they gain over the course of a year will set them on a path to continue working in the rapidly growing housing market.”
CCC’s Career Advancement Center at 1210 11th Ave. South opened in October 2022 to provide high school juniors and seniors of local school districts with the opportunity to explore different career paths and receive college credits at no cost.
The Construction Academy is a program offered at the Career Advancement Center that’s overseen by Dean of Manufacturing and Skilled Trades Matt Schmit and focuses on carpentry, building inspection, boilermakers, and electricians. The capstone project for the program’s Camanche, Northeast, and Easton Valley students this last school year was the CHS Building Trades program’s house.
The Building Trades program takes an average of 10 to 18 Clinton High School juniors and seniors off school grounds to a site where they build nearly an entire house with the exception of its foundation and basement.
Houses are typically built over the span of two years, but the house at 518 River King Road was completed in one year.
“We had a pretty good crew of kids,” says Brian Johnson, who’s taught the program for the past 17 years as well as its prerequisite woodshop classes. “These kids get to see a house from the first piece of lumber to the last little doorknob.”
The most recent house is a single-family, 1,674-square-foot, energy-efficient home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a three-car garage, a large yard, and a deck on the back. Recently appraised, it’s valued at $300,000.
The next house will have the same floor plan that Johnson designed but reversed. He says he’ll begin its construction in a couple weeks.
Every once in a while, Johnson says, he checks with a Realtor or appraiser and asks them what he should be building.
“They’re basically what is the hot item on the market right now,” he says. “They don’t look like they’re student-built when they get done. They look professional.”
Houses completed in previous years include 512 River King Road, which was appraised at $200,000, and 500 River King Road.
Clinton High School in 1947 was the first in Iowa to have a Building Trades program. Any profits from the sale of a completed house are put back into the Building Trades fund.
“So there’s kind of always been money set aside for building trades,” Johnson says. “It’s pretty much self-funded.”
The program is one that high schools participate in nationally, though Johnson says less do now than in previous years due to its cost and the push for students to attend college rather than enter into trades. Consequently, the number of open trade positions has grown, with another 3.5% growth projected between 2023 and 2027. Trades currently pay an average annual salary of $60,672.
“So we’re trying to get as many kids into the trades as we can,” Johnson says.
In addition to trade work, Johnson says he strives to teach his students how to be independent and to be problem-solvers.
“We kind of encompass a lot of the core classes here at the high school,” Johnson says. “In the end, we produce a very high-quality, high-value house, so it’s probably one of the greatest — in my mind, it’s one of the greatest — programs Clinton High has ever had.”
Bids on the house at 518 River King Road are due to be submitted to Clinton Community School District administration by noon Aug. 7. Bid forms can be accessed online at www.clinton.k12.ia.us.
