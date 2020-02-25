FULTON, Ill. — The Fulton City Council voted Monday night to approve amending the text of a zoning ordinance related to cannabis sales.
The City Council voted 6-0 to approve an ordinance amending the text of the zoning ordinance to allow adult use cannabis dispensary organizations, infuser organizations, transporting organizations and craft growers requiring a special use under the zoning code. The ordinance allows the developer to proceed with interior construction to prepare the business for sales and to move forward with plans to locate a craft growing operation in the Fulton Industrial Center.
"So tonight you're voting on this, which basically approves the zoning area that you've requested two months ago, a month and a half ago," Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens said. "And at the next meeting they'll refine the actual ordinance, the business requirements, I guess, or the conditions of them operating a cannabis or the various activities and codify those in an ordinance."
Ottens said the ordinance, if passed at the next meeting, will give the council or mayor "the power to use the ordinance as a sledgehammer, if needed."
City Attorney Bill Shirk said the current ordinance requires a special use issuance. He said the current ordinance would require the city, after passing zoning, to go back to the zoning board for special use. He said under this policy, after the special use is granted, it comes back to the council for approval.
Shirk suggests the city consider a regulation ordinance. The regulation ordinance would establish the license fee and terms of regulation. Shirk said the regulation ordinance allows the city to amend it in the future without having to go back to the zoning board. Shirk said the regulation ordinance would remove the need to grant a special use. He said the City Council can still grant a special use but it would not be required.
Lucien Debatty and Jeff Soenksen, representatives of The Dispensary, encouraged the council to approve the zoning ordinance as proposed. Debatty believes the current location of The Dispensary, 1801 16th Ave., Fulton, is a perfect spot for a recreational cannabis facility. Debatty said the current location is more than the setback requirement of 1,000 feet that was required with the medical marijuana law.
Resident Kyle Folk believes the current zoning only allows for one license in town, which he said may create a monopoly. He also requested the city to consider a 1,500-foot requirement.
