Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy. Light snow likely in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.