FULTON, Ill. — A committee tasked with forming a plan for improving School Park in Fulton has submitted two phases of a 10-year plan to improve the park.
Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens in August appointed an ad-hoc committee for School Park improvements to develop a long-term master plan. The committee was tasked with identifying and prioritizing capital improvements and public/private revenue sources. The committee is composed of Jackie Wilkin, Katie French, Kathy Kuebel, Brad Houzenga and Zack Ratcliff. School Park is located at 10th Avenue and Ninth Street in Fulton.
Ratcliff said in September the committee sent out 2,700 mailings to residents living in Fulton Township. The group received 443 responses to the survey, a 16% response rate.
Ratcliff said 89% support major park improvements at School Park, while 73% of respondents said the park is not meeting the needs of the community in its current state. He said priorities identified by the survey are for playground equipment for ages 5 and up, poured rubber surfacing under playground equipment, new playground equipment for children ages one to through 4, a spray ground or water feature and a new swing area.
Wilkin said the committee broke down the project into two phases, each encompassing five years. The first phase of the project proposes to include upgrading playground park equipment for both ages one through 4 and 5 through 12, installing poured rubber surfacing under the new equipment, adding Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant walking paths and benches throughout the park, adding a new large pavilion east of the basketball courts and resurfacing or replacing the concrete for the basketball courts. The total projected costs for improvements to phase one is about $220,000.
Improvements for phase two during years six through 10 include installing a water feature or spray ground and adding ADA-compliant perpendicular parking on the east and south sides of the site.
Houzenga said grants for park improvements are plentiful but are also competitive. He added the grants for park improvements generally do not provide more than matching funds. Houzenga said the committee recommends the city pursue a professional master plan in the long run, which he believes will deliver a better final product for Fulton residents while also assisting the city in having an edge to secure future grants.
The committee proposed the city allocate $50,000 from the video gaming fund for fiscal year 2021 to be committed to phase one of the proposed improvements. Houzenga said this will create a base for fundraising and grant writing. The committee is proposing $25,000 from the video gaming fund be committed in future fiscal years to execute the first phase and subsequent phases.
“Our committee has put a lot of thought into what is appropriate to request for you to consider,” Houzenga said. “We are currently aware of and acknowledge that hard decisions are currently being made to balance the budget. Likewise, we also acknowledge that capital improvements of this magnitude are best approached with consistent, incremental investment and an eye on the future.”
The city council did not take action on the proposal from the School Park ad-hoc committee.
