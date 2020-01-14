FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton City Council has voted to override Mayor Mike Ottens’ veto of a police department reorganization plan.
The City Council voted 6-1 Monday to override Ottens’ veto; six votes were needed. Aldermen Margaret Crosthwaite, Eugene Field, Keith King, Barb Mask, Sue Van Kampen and Mike Van Zuiden voted in favor of overriding the veto. Alderman Dan Nederhoff voted against the motion. Alderman Paul Banker was absent.
The council at the Dec. 9 council meeting had voted 5-2 to approve the reorganization plan. The plan appoints Nick Neblung and Dwayne Hamilton to the rank of sergeant. Neblung serves as the investigative sergeant and Hamilton serves as the patrol sergeant. Hamilton and School Resource Officer Jeremy Lietzen report to Neblung. The appointment of Neblung and Hamilton as sergeants results in an annual increase in wages of $3,000
Also on Dec. 9, the council voted 7-0 to approve the increase retroactive to the date of the promotions to be paid out of payroll. Neblung was promoted Oct. 25 and Hamilton was promoted Nov. 4. The compensation for the promotions was reflected on two of Neblung’s paychecks and one of Hamilton’s paychecks before payment for the promotions was halted because City Council approval was required for the promotions.
Ottens notified the council at its Dec. 9 meeting of his intent to veto the decision. He officially submitted his veto at the Dec. 19 city council meeting.
