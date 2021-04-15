FULTON, Ill. — Fulton Mayor Mike Ottens has recommended the future City Council look at whether to impose further restrictions on storage sheds in the city.
Ottens suggested the council look at possibly reworking the code, which currently allows storage sheds on industrial property. The council could look at whether it wants to impose further restrictions, he said. A second issue that came up during Monday's council meeting was stormwater management.
Storage sheds are currently only allowed in the industrial district, Zoning Officer Dale Sikkema said.
"They can't build a storage shed in the single family district, the multifamily district or the business district," Sikkema said. "Per the code, that's the way that it's laid out. The only area that the council decided that they would allow storage sheds was the industrial district, which made sense. it's an outlying area. It's out of most residential areas."
Ottens stressed anyone who approaches the city in the interim with a property in the Industrial Park cannot have a building permit denied.
In the past, the council has made a distinction that the city should focus on economic development and job creation in the Industrial Park, Ottens said.
"That's where the council has said, and I agree, that we shouldn't be selling parcels out there that aren't for the job creation," Ottens said. "But if you look at that map, there's a lot of green areas that are outside of what we consider our Industrial Park. So if you pass an ordinance that says no storage sheds within the City of Fulton no more, I'm not sure how you deal with those individuals who already own land. And that's, I think, something that we would need to maybe consider. For us, controlling what goes in the Industrial Park, we control that by selling the land and saying there's a restricted use."
Alderman Paul Banker noted a change to the ordinance could restrict certain uses for storage sheds, including if a business wanted to building a 50,000-square-foot storage unit for their own purpose or if someone wanted to build a climate-controlled facility.
Alderwoman Barb Mask noted the number of storage sheds in the city. There could potentially be more houses or businesses in the place of storage sheds, she suggested. She agreed the city has no provision over privately owned property.
Sikkema believes there will be very few homes built in Fulton in the next two years due to the price alone. He noted the city would receive taxes from use of the building.
"If these people are willing to spend the money on the lumber, to me we're getting something for nothing," Sikkema said. "I mean we're getting something for their property instead of just bare ground."
Ottens requested the council "look hard into this" before placing restrictions on property not owned by the city, he said. The council did not take any action on storage sheds at Monday's meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.