FULTON, Ill. — Despite objections from two of its members, the Fulton City Council will continue to hold one regular council meeting per month.
In April, the Fulton City Council approved reducing regular meetings from twice per month to once per month. The council now meets the fourth Monday of the month and has been meeting once a month since May.
Fulton Mayor Wendy Ottens can continue to provide information to council on a weekly basis, she said.
“I do understand that (City Administrator) Dan (Clark) and I talk a lot,” Ottens said. “And you don’t get that conversation. So I absolutely can share what we can share," she said.
"There are some things that are held in confidence because people have asked us to hold them in confidence, and we will do that," said Ottens. "I do kind of understand that you need to know what’s going on. Because sometimes I think that it’s just, we come to the meeting.
"I’m here quite a bit. So I want you to know what I’m doing," said Ottens. "So I think that helps. I think that helps all of us.”
Aldermen Jeff Brondyke, Keith King and Sue Van Kampen were initially in favor of switching back to two meetings, but all voted Tuesday against going back to two regular meetings per month.
Brondyke and King both supported staying at one meeting per month as long as information is still sent to the council.
Aldermen Paul Banker, Harley Hunt and Mike Van Zuiden also voted against going back to two meetings. Banker suggested the council monitor the regular meetings for six months and discuss it again if they are running into issues.
One of Van Kampen’s concerns with holding one meeting instead of two was the pay. Clark said the structure when the council held two meetings was for $42.50 for the first meeting and $62.50 for the second meeting. They can make the total amount go to the one meeting per month so it is the same pay, Clark said.
The council can call another meeting if it is not ready to vote on an issue, Clark said.
But Alderwoman Barb Mask and Alderman Dan Nederhoff voted in favor of switching to two meetings per month. Mask said holding two meetings helps keep the public informed.
“First and foremost, for me it’s all about public service and keeping our public informed about the businesses that we transact on behalf of them,” Mask said.
“Whether you call them our constituents, citizens, public, residents. Those are the people that we serve, and we’re really here talking about their business," Mask said. "And the more information we can provide them, I think the better they are and the better we are on their behalf.”
In the past, the council held the Committee of the Whole meeting, which focused on presenting information, as the first meeting of the month, Mask said. This allowed the council to inform the public what they would be voting on at the following meeting, she said.
"Holding two meetings is more efficient, Mask said.
“Statistically, it does say that if you have one meeting, those meetings will tend to go longer and longer and longer,” Mask said.
Ottens would like the city to have the opportunity to prove that happens, she said. The council has been holding one meeting a month for only five months, she said.
Ottens asked the council to consider staying with one meeting per month for a year to get used to the new format. The last regular council meeting was completed by 7:15 p.m., she said. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m.
Preparing an agenda is a lot of work, Ottens added.
“Dan has just become the full-time city administrator. This takes almost a full day,” Ottens said. “And with (Business Manager and Deputy Clerk) Tammy (Garibay), this probably takes at least two days," she said.
"So now, instead of, we just got it back to where they can utilize that time a little bit better and that they have the opportunity to do other things other than preparing an agenda," said Ottens. "This takes quite some time. And I don’t think, personally, that we’ve given it a long enough time to see what it can or can’t do.”
The city has held one special meeting and two continuation meetings in addition to one regular meeting per month since switching to one regular meeting per month, according to agendas posted on the city website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.