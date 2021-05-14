FULTON, Ill. — When it appeared that Fulton High School might not have a junior/senior prom this year, a group of senior students’ parents stepped up and decided they were going to plan and raise all the funds needed to put on a prom.
Since the dance was not school sponsored, they would have to raise the money on their own for the dance. Parents went out looking for support from individuals, local businesses, and community groups. The parents were able to raise just over $6,000, and a lot of other items were donated to help with putting on the dance.
The Fulton High School Junior class officers knew this was their dance to organize so they offered their help in any way they could. They attended every planning meeting, decided on the theme and designed the decorations, handled the decision making on the court and oversaw the voting process on selecting the king and queen.
Organizers say the day of the prom couldn’t have gone better: The weather was perfect, the lodge at Eagle Point Park was decorated beautifully, the Grand March went off without a hitch, and the crowning of the king and queen was handled perfectly by Junior Officers.
This year’s members of the Prom Court included Jacob North, Conner Barnett, Ethan Rash, Michael Apostolos, Mariah Underwood, Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth, Ally Reed, and Kylie Collachia.
