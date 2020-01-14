FULTON, Ill. — Multiple steps still need to be taken before recreational marijuana can be sold at The Dispensary in Fulton.
The Fulton City Council in December voted 5-3 against an ordinance amending a city municipal code that would have added a chapter to prohibit cannabis business establishments. A vote against the ordinance was to allow cannabis businesses in the city. If the ordinance was approved, cannabis businesses would have been prohibited in the city.
Jeff Soenksen, general manager of The Dispensary, said the business must wait for zoning to be approved before The Dispensary can begin building a planned addition on the entire north side of the facility. Soenksen added The Dispensary still is just a medical marijuana facility.
“We still need to be licensed by the state,” Soenksen said. “So the sooner the zoning’s in place and we can start constructing to apply for state licensing the sooner we’ll be able to sell and generate some tax revenue for the city.”
City Administrator Randy Boonstra said the potential rezoning will be on the city’s committee of the whole agenda Jan. 27. He said the city must request the zoning appeals board to give a recommendation on zoning.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Illinois legislation last year to legalize the sale of small amounts of marijuana for recreational use.
