CLINTON — A new fund-raising effort by the Friends of Riverview Stadium is underway as the not-for-profit organization will be asking for donations of $25 for the start of the 2020 LumberKings season.
In return, each donor will receive a ticket to the 2020 LumberKings home opener on April 16 – when the L-Kings play the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers – and a commemorative T-shirt.
“We recognize that 42 Minor League Baseball teams are slated for elimination by Major League Baseball – including our very own Clinton LumberKings. We are trying to do our part to help raise money to upgrade our facility to keep professional baseball here in Clinton,” said Howie Beal, spokesperson for the Friends of Riverview Stadium.
Clinton’s stadium was built in 1937 by the Works Progress Administration under President Franklin D. Roosevelt and has been named one of the top five places to watch a Minor League Baseball game by Ballpark Digest. Upgrades to the facility since 2005 have totaled more than $6 million. The stadium was renamed NelsonCorp Field in May 2019.
All donations received will go to upgrades necessary to keep professional baseball in Clinton.
Donations will be accepted at NelsonCorp Field, 537 Ball Park Drive in Clinton, starting on Friday, March 13.
Donations will also be accepted by calling 242-0727.
The Friends of Riverview Stadium is a not-for-profit organization whose sole purpose is maintaining the facility to professional baseball standards and to keep professional baseball in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.