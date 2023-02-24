CLINTON - Talented country singer, Gabby Barrett, is replacing Lainey Wilson at the Tailgate N' Tallboys festival that will be June 8th-10th.
"We've had a lot of positive feedback from the community on what a good replacement Gabby is. Losing Lainey was definitely disappointing but gaining Gabby is definitely a plus," Clinton Parks and Recreations Director Josh Eggers said.
Wilson had to back out of her Thursday night slot after she was offered a chance to host CMA Fest which is that same exact weekend.
"It wasn't like we lost her to another venue to perform, she is actually hosting the event. It was an opportunity that she couldn't pass up," Eggers said.
With the loss of Wilson, they began to look for a replacement and USA Concerts were able to reach out to see who was available that weekend. Barrett seemed like a great pick because she will blend in well and has some well known hits.
"Gabby Barrett is the replacement and we were excited to bring her in so quickly. She has several hits that have been on the radio including 'Pick me up' and 'I hope'," Eggers said. "USA Concerts are the ones that facilitate all these concerts and they reached out to all of these artists to check their availability and Gabby was on the list. We lost a gal and we wanted to replace her with a girl to have good representation at our festival and to keep a good blend of artists,"
Barrett will fill in for Lainey's spot on Thursday night and tickets are available for both single days or a three day pass at TailgateNTallboys.com.
