CLINTON — Citizens First Bank employees recently presented a donation to representatives of the Gateway After Prom committee.
Gateway After Prom is an annual event that extends the fun after area proms at Clinton, Fulton, Camanche, and Prince of Peace High Schools are over for the evening. The committee is composed of parents and volunteers who make the event possible. This year’s event is being held at Clinton High School.
The usually annual event returns on May 14 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.
Citizens First is a long-time contributor to the event, through a program called “Citizens First First Down,” which is hosted by local radio station KROS. For every first down the Clinton River Kings achieve during the regular football season, Citizens First donates $5 to the after-prom event.
This year, the contribution was $770, all of which helps to defray the costs of entertainment and prizes for the estimated 400 attendees at Gateway After Prom.
Gateway After Prom is a group effort, with parents from the four schools coming together to organize an event that offers area high school students a fun place to gather after prom.
“It’s a great event for the students, and we put in effort to provide entertainment and prize options that the students will enjoy," said parent and volunteer Theresa Clarke. "We are so fortunate to have the support of local businesses, including Citizens First.”
Entertainment this year at Gateway After Prom will include popular escape rooms, bingo, laser tag, games, prize drawings and an appearance by nationally recognized mentalist and hypnotist, Brian Imbus. The students will also enjoy food and beverages donated by many local restaurants and businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.