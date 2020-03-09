SAVANNA, Ill. — The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has announced that applications for the general public – special deer hunt at Lost Mound Unit in Savanna will be available for Illinois residents through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources deer application First Lottery from March 10 to April 30.
Applications must be completed online at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/DeerPermitsFees.aspx
Lottery guidelines are administered by the IDNR.
This high-quality managed deer hunt will be conducted within designated closed Areas of the Lost Mound Unit on Nov. 21 and 22 of the first 2020 IDNR Firearm Deer Season.
This is only the second year of this special managed deer hunt. In prior years, only youths and hunters with disabilities were eligible to hunt in these areas, which are closed to public access due to ongoing environmental remediation at this former military installation, the shuttered Savanna Army Depot. Only 35 hunters will be drawn for this hunt.
Applicants please note:
• Special Hunt Area LMUM must be selected when applying.
• Apply for the proper permit type. This Special Hunt Area allows for two deer to be harvested per hunter: one Either-Sex and one Antlerless-Only. You must apply for both of these permits at the same time.
All hunters must attend one of the safety orientations with three sessions available: Saturday, Oct. 3; Friday, Nov. 13; and Friday, Nov. 20. All sessions will be from 9 a.m. to noon in Savanna, followed by a visit to the hunt area. Further information will be sent to lottery-selected hunters.
