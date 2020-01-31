CLINTON – A man was ordered to serve a prison sentence not to exceed 10 years for one count of felony arson.
Max E. Gerber, 28, appeared Thursday in Clinton County District Court for sentencing for once count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony. Gerber pleaded guilty to the charge in December. He was originally charged in the trial information with one count of first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson sentenced Gerber to up to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. A $1,000 fine was suspended.
According to the affidavit, at 6:37 a.m. Oct. 1, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of 18th Place and was notified that a house was burning one block to the east. The officer concluded his traffic stop and proceeded to the 200 block of 17th Place, where he saw a two-story residence with smoke coming from the second floor. The scene was turned over to the Clinton Fire Department.
The officer then began searching the area for a man whom the officer had seen riding a bicycle. The man’s face was hidden and he was moving at a high rate of speed.
The affidavit continues that a woman indicated Gerber had just left her residence. The woman confirmed Gerber matched the description of the man the officer had seen riding the bicycle. The woman said Gerber appeared to be pale, sweaty and out of breath when he arrived at the residence.
The woman and a man said Gerber told them he just did something bad and requested to use the shower. Both individuals said they smelled a very strong odor of what they believed to be gasoline coming from Gerber’s clothing. The woman said Gerber then made a comment that she should get some marshmallows and be ready for s’mores while pointing in the direction of 17th Place.
The woman asked about burning down houses and Gerber responded by telling her about the adrenaline rush he felt. Both individuals said they believed Gerber was setting fires to vacant houses in Clinton because of his on-and-off relationship with a woman, the affidavit states.
The woman identified as having an on-and-off relationship with Gerber said that in the morning hours she got into a fight with Gerber. The woman said Gerber started acting weird and left the residence on foot with several bags of belongings. The woman said Gerber had threatened to burn down houses before due to their relationship problems. The woman confirmed that because she was homeless, she sometimes stayed in the garage of the vacant house that burned on 17th Place. The woman said Gerber knew it was one of the residences the woman was at frequently, the affidavit states.
