How connected is your staff to your business? Staff engagement is very important to success. People who feel connected to their place of work and tasks have better attendance. They feel more comfortable communicating with peers and management, which results in success in their job and, ultimately, your business.
One of the simplest and most meaningful ways to connect is showing a genuine interest in the lives of each employee. This doesn’t mean forming intimate emotional bonds or hanging out during off time.
Take an interest in your employees’ overall goals. Ask about their loved ones. Try to learn the names of their significant others, children, and grandchildren. Find out what is challenging them on the job and lend support. Be aware of the good things and difficulties they may be experiencing in life.
Your employees’ lives are what make them tick. If you have the attitude that you can’t care about them on a personal level because you have a business to run, that’s a shame. People matter. They’re likely to leave if they don’t feel cared about or appreciated. Great leadership lives in those who are sincerely interested in and see the value in each employee as a human being. Socializing in cliques (being friendly and too familiar with just a few employees) strips you of leadership and respect.
Make a point to be “on the floor.” Sitting in an office cannot be helped but try to block out time throughout the week to be a part of the action. Employees will have the chance to access your support and knowledge as well as see your work ethic. Be open to learning from them. Collaboration leads to connection.
Engage your staff in cross training. On the surface, cross training provides coverage should someone be on vacation or otherwise absent. The fantastic byproduct of cross training is the creation of a bond between coworkers which raises awareness of what everyone is dealing with during an ordinary business day. When production goes sideways, the choke point has support and, very importantly, understanding.
If you’re searching to provide a new and unique benefit, incorporate a “well-being” policy. Contribute to fitness equipment or programs. Do a company-wide health challenge. Provide more generous PTO or allow wiggle room when it comes to PTO. Quite frankly, that makes people feel cared about and creates loyalty.
I had a boss who had decades of HR experience. At one point, my health became an issue. Not every time, but several times, when I handed in my PTO request after having to go to the doctor, he put it through the shredder or said, “Get outta here with that.” He didn’t just do it for me. He did it for everyone, especially when the situation was unforeseen and out of the employee’s control. His generosity with time and his sincere care made for a very happy and dedicated staff.
The intangible actions in business are often what create quality, tangible results when it comes to the bottom line. As an employer and leader, being genuinely active in how those results come about in your workforce means so much more than dollars and cents.
Jennifer Holm is Grow Clinton's director of Member & Community Relations.
