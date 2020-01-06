GOOSE LAKE – The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 34 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. Jan Bormann celebrated a December birthday. 500 winners were Marian Sprank, Joanne Corey and Lucille Schoel. Bridge winners were Kathy Lorenzen and Carol Struve and door prize was awarded to Jan Bormann.
The group will meet at noon Jan. 15 at the Goose Lake Community Center. This meeting will feature sandwiches and bars or cookies with card playing to follow. All seniors are welcome to attend.
