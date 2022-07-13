GOOSE LAKE — The Goose Lake senior citizens met recently with 20 in attendance.
Blood pressure readings were taken. Rufus Kruse celebrated his 101st birthday. Other birthdays were celebrated by Betty Wiebers, Beverly Goffinet and Joan Slapnicka.
Doris and Joe Hoffman celebrated their 60th anniversary.
It was decided by the group to continue with the monthly potluck dinner at noon and play six hands of 500. Winners in 500 included Donna Rock, Rita Powers and Joanne Corey. Jan Wede and Carol Struve were the Bridge winners and door prize was awarded to Doris Hoffman.
The group will meet July 20 at noon for a potluck, followed by card playing. Bring a dish to share. All seniors are welcome to attend.
