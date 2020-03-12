GOOSE LAKE — There were 29 senior citizens that met recently at the Goose Lake Community Center.
Blood pressure readings were taken. In January, Dorothy Kilburg celebrated her birthday and Marie and Andy Bormann celebrated their anniversary. February birthdays were celebrated by Rita Powers, Ken Banowetz, Phyllis Hlubek and Jan Wede. 500 winners were Winston Rock, Delores Hoffman and Marian Sprank. Bridge winners were Kathy Lorenzen and Carol Struve and the door prize was awarded to Bonnie Richmond.
The group will meet at noon Wednesday at the Goose Lake Community Center for a potluck and afternoon of card playing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.