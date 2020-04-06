CLINTON — As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday again tightened restrictions on where Iowans can go but stopped short of issuing a shelter-in-place order.
Instead, she closed recreational businesses and areas and urged the state’s residents to stay home, work from home if they can, limit groups of people to no more than 10, and to stay 6 feet away from each other.
“This last week has been especially hard,” she said, acknowledging that this week will be “equally, if not more, difficult” in Iowa and around the nation.
According to data released Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 78 additional positive cases, for a total of 946 positive cases in 75 counties since Iowa’s first three cases were announced March 8.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says Clinton County reported 17 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
An additional 680 negative cases statewide were announced Monday for a total of 10,653 negative cases to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. A total of 284 people have recovered, Reynolds announced.
Ninety-nine people were hospitalized as of Sunday night, with 25 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Iowa. Sixteen of those deaths happened in the past week.
She said new outbreaks at two long-term care facilities, specifically in Tama and Washington counties, have boosted case numbers. Ten percent of the state’s total cases are among residents and staff of the state’s long-term care facilities. Forty-eight percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.
She said long-term facility staff members are working with state health officials and are following a strict protocol to protect workers and the residents in their care.
Reynolds said all Iowans have a responsibility to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents – people above the age of 60 and those with chronic and underlying health conditions – and health care workers.
“Every Iowan has a responsibility to keep our families, friends and community safe, especially our most vulnerable, and our health care workers who are serving on the front lines of this crisis,” Reynolds said. “They don’t have the luxury of staying home. These heroes among us are putting their fears aside and showing up to take care of us. And we need to do our part by taking care of them. We need to stay home and we need to be responsible.”
Reynolds explained she has been taking a systematic and targeted approach to mitigate COVID-19’s spread, and said she signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration ordering additional closures and relaxing additional regulations to support the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
To encourage further social distancing and mitigation efforts, the proclamation orders additional closures effective at 8 a.m. April 7 until Thursday, April 30. Residents found to be in violation of the orders, specifically gathering in large groups, face being charged with a simple misdemeanor.
The new closures include malls; tobacco or vaping stores; toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie, or adult entertainment stores; social and fraternal clubs, including those at golf courses; bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, and amusement parks; museums, libraries, aquariums, and zoos; race tracks and speedways; roller or ice skating rinks and skate parks; outdoor or indoor playgrounds or children’s play centers; and campgrounds.
In addition, all unsolicited door-to-door sales are prohibited.
The following establishments and behaviors already prohibited included mass gatherings; fitness centers; swimming pools; salons; medical spas; barbershops; tattoo establishments; tanning facilities; massage therapy establishments; theaters; casinos and gaming facilities; bookstores; clothing stores; shoe stores; jewelry stores; luggage stores; cosmetic, beauty, or perfume stores; florists; and furniture and home furnishing stores. These establishments may still serve the public through online or telephone sales, delivery, or curb-side pickup.
All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are closed and social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers.
The closure orders do not affect retail establishments, such as discount stores, grocery stores, or pharmacies, that sell these goods in addition to other essential food, medical supplies, and household goods.
Also, health, food and beverages may be sold if food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises.
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens on Monday said Reynolds is issuing guidance this week to police officers on enforcing her orders limiting public gatherings.
“Law enforcement has no desire to cite or arrest anyone. Most Iowans are being responsible and doing their part. It is only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the limitations on social gatherings,” he said.
Reynolds stressed that residents are to continue social distancing if going out to get essentials, to stay home as much as possible, not gather in groups, and to stay 6 feet apart when around other people. She said that households should send only one person out to get essential items at as few places as possible.
“I believe Iowans care about doing the right thing for the greater good,” Reynolds said. “I believe that most Iowans are being responsible but I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others. This week is critical. Stay home.”
