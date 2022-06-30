If you want to be a successful scammer, you need to figure out solutions to two major problems before undertaking your scheme:
• How to get the money from the victim and make it almost impossible for the victim to get their money back.
• How to keep the victims and police from figuring out who actually is behind the scam.
One of the best solutions crooks came up with was to use wire transfers. Wire transfers allow criminals to very quickly move money electronically to almost anywhere on the planet, with minimal fear of detection by authorities.
Financial services companies such as Western Union and Moneygram were favorites of scammers. Their lax or non-existent oversight and indifference to victims led to the US government suing, and winning huge settlements, against these companies in the last decade.
And now it seems it is the turn of Walmart to face a similar lawsuit. The Federal Trade Commission announced on June 28, 2022, “the company turned a blind eye” to criminals using its financial services. Walmart made its reputation as a nationwide retailer, but they also offer in-store financial services to consumers, like money transfers, credit cards, reloadable cards, checking cashing, bill pay, and other services. Additionally, Walmart is the agent for money transfer companies, which include Moneygram, RIA, and Western. And Walmart sells some of these same services under its own brand, namely Walmart2Walmart or Walmart2World.
How did Walmart “turn a blind eye” to the use of these systems by fraudsters? According to the lawsuit, Walmart failed its customers in several ways:
• Walmart allowed the payout of suspicious transfers. The stated Walmart policy for years was to always pay out, even if an employee suspected fraud.
• Walmart lacked an anti-fraud policy. Until 2014, Walmart never put anything in writing on preventing fraud to customers. After that, they violated their own policies routinely.
• Walmart always paid out in cash, even very large amounts. This made it easy for crooks to quickly get a victim’s money.
• Walmart failed to warn users of its transfer services about the risk of fraud.
• Walmart failed to train or supervise their staff handling transfers. In some instances, staff became complicit in the scams, accepting tips for processing the transfers.
What happens next? It’s likely this case will take years to proceed through the system. Something to understand today is, if you suffered a loss in a scam which used one of the Walmart services, the lawsuit might eventually yield refunds to victims. That’s what happened in previous similar lawsuits. So if you recognize yourself as a victim, now is the time to make sure you have receipts or police reports to back up any claim you need to make later. The lawsuit alleges violations as far back as 2013, so it reaches back over a lot of memory span. If you can’t remember whether you filed a police report, get hold of me.
Despite these legal actions against wire transfer companies, criminals still love them. Never send money by wire transfer. Only scammers will demand payment in this fashion.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.