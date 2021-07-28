Governments and businesses are scrambling to change course following new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in virus hot spots amid a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide.
Nevada and Kansas City were among the locations that moved swiftly to re-impose indoor mask mandates following Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The guidelines also call on all schools to require masks for students, teachers and visitors, and districts around the country are trying to navigate the rules.
In a handful of Republican-led states, lawmakers made it illegal for schools to require masks. South Carolina's governor said the state would not reverse its mask restriction, but Arkansas leaders are weighing whether to revisit an April law banning local and state government entities from requiring masks.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has faced growing calls to lift that ban, at least for schools, as virus cases and hospitalizations surge in the state.
Ford Motor Co., meanwhile, said it would reinstate face mask protocols for all employees and visitors at its Missouri and Florida facilities.
Florida and Missouri are among the hardest-hit states during the summer surge in which the U.S. is now averaging more than 60,000 new cases a day, driven by the highly contagious delta variant spreading through unvaccinated populations.
In Springfield, Missouri, a hospital expanded its morgue capacity as the death toll began to soar. Steve Edwards, the CEO of CoxHealth, said at a news conference Tuesday that his company brought in temporary cooling equipment because 75 patients had died this month — 19 just since Friday — at the Springfield hospital and other system hospitals in the region.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that her agency's updated guidance was prompted by new data suggesting vaccinated people can pass on the virus in rare cases.
“I know this is not a message America wants to hear,” she told CNN. “With prior variants, when people had these rare breakthrough infections, we didn’t see the capacity of them to spread the virus to others, but with the delta variant, we now see that you can actually now pass it to somebody else.”
Walensky stressed that COVID vaccines are working by preventing greater levels of hospitalization and death.
Unvaccinated people, she also noted, account for the vast number of new infections. Two-thirds of the vaccine-eligible population in the U.S. has received at least one dose.
“We can halt the chain of transmission,” she told “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. “We can do something if we unify together, if we get people vaccinated who are not yet vaccinated. If we mask in the interim, we can halt this in just a matter of a couple of weeks.”
In Provincetown, Massachusetts, where officials earlier this week re-imposed an indoor mask requirement following a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, store owner Patrick Patrick says he doesn’t mind asking customers to mask up once more.
The owner of Marine Specialties, a long running Army-Navy store, had been leery of officials dropping virus safety mandates ahead of what many expected would be a busy summer season. He even tried to require customers to mask up in his store through the summer, before finally relenting in June.
“If we’d stuck with masks all along, I don’t think we’d be having this conversation,” Patrick said, adding that he’s required all his staff to be masked and vaccinated. “They’re not entirely fun, but we wore them all last summer, and we didn’t have a single case in Provincetown. Now see where we’re at.”
As of Tuesday, the town had reported more than 750 cases of COVID-19 associated with the most recent cluster, which started around the busy July 4th holiday.
Officials have said many cases are so-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. Three people have been hospitalized, but no one has died.
Boyfriend Won't Step Up
Dear Annie: I am a single mother of two teenage girls. After a series of abusive relationships, I hadn't dated for two years until recently. A few months ago, I met a man, and we've been seeing each other and sharing intimate moments. But the way he acts has me very confused.
He says that marriage is something he's simply not interested in. I've told him that I am interested in building a healthy, long-lasting partnership with someone who will become my husband -- even though to me, after such bad prior relationships, the very possibility of such a thing seems far-fetched. I think on some level I believe that I deserve to be mistreated.
Now, even though I know our relationship can't go anywhere, I continue to date this man. I feel guilty after every date. What do you think I should do? I'm not sure whether I really like him or I'm just lonely. I don't have any friends. -- Lost and Lonely
Dear Lost: Finding a loving, caring relationship begins with loving and caring for yourself. End things with this noncommittal man, and turn your focus inward. You've yet to process the abuse you suffered in your previous relationships. For help in doing so and referrals to local resources, I urge you to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. I'd also encourage you to try making some new friends or reconnecting with old ones. (https://www.meetup.com/ can be a good tool for people looking to make friends.) Having a healthy social life will help you stay grounded and feel less dependent on a romantic partner. Once you believe with all your heart that you are worthy of love and respect, you'll be ready to date. Until then, be patient with yourself.
Dear Annie: I enjoy and benefit from your advice, but you often recommend seeing a therapist or counselor. I have tried in my area and been turned down or unable to find the right sort of help. There was even an article in a recent issue of The New York Times about the unavailability of therapists. What do you recommend for those of us who can't find therapists? -- Searching
Dear Searching: I'd heard, anecdotally, of friends and family having trouble finding mental health care providers this year, but I had no idea it was such a widespread issue until I read the article that you referenced. I know that contacting a therapist is in itself a big step for some people -- which makes it especially frustrating that many are being turned away. But I encourage you to keep trying. Ask your physician for referrals. If you call an office and find that they're not taking new patients, ask if they know anyone who is. Check the database at https://www.psychologytoday.com/. If you strike out with all therapists in your area, widen your search to those who are based elsewhere but offering virtual appointments right now. Then there are also online-only platforms such as MDLive, Talkspace and BetterHelp.
Additionally, support groups can also be immensely helpful, depending on your situation. There are support groups for grief, addiction, codependency, toxic family relationships and more. Call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Hotline at 800-662-4357 for referrals to specific groups and other resources.
Finally, put in place some basic self-care practices to promote mental health. Keep a journal. Try to meditate each day. (Smartphone apps such as Headspace, Calm and Insight Timer can help.) If you're a person of faith, make a point of praying daily, as this can be therapeutic, too. Open up to a friend about what you're going through. These aren't replacements for therapy, but they can help in the immediate term.
"Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie" is out now! Annie Lane's debut book -- featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette -- is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.
