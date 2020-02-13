MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for the 2020 Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a graduating senior from Morrison High School. Students can download the application online at www.morrisonchamber.com or copies can be found at Odell Library. All applications must be first submitted to the high school counselor by March.
“Due to the generous sponsorship of our business memberships throughout the year, we have the opportunity to give back to the community through this scholarship,” said Kevin Schisler, president of the Chamber Board of Directors.
For more information about the Morrison Chamber of Commerce, visit www.morrisonchamber.com or call (815) 772-3757.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.