DUBUQUE — Participants in the 2020 Great River Rumble, an annual paddling adventure for canoers and kayakers, will begin this year’s trip in Dubuque and will paddle down the Mississippi River to their final destination at LeClaire.
This year’s week-long trip will run from Saturday, July 25 through Saturday, Aug. 1 and is expected to attract about 200 people from across the nation.
Experienced paddlers are invited to join the trip, which includes camping each night along the river. With a truck to haul gear from one campsite to the next, paddlers carry only what they need for the day, such as lunch, water and sunscreen.
The group will meet in LeClaire on July 25 to load boats and gear, then travel to Mud Lake Park (north side of Dubuque) by chartered bus. Canoes and kayaks will be transported on a truck and trailer provided by Wenonah Canoe of Winona, Minnesota, the major sponsor of the trip.
Overnight stops are planned for Mud Lake Park, Massey Marina, Bellevue, Savanna, Thomson Causeway Recreation Area, Clinton, Rock Creek County Park and LeClaire.
Midwest River Expeditions, a nonprofit group, produces the Great River Rumble. Since 1995, the annual event has explored the upper Mississippi River and its tributaries each summer and is organized by volunteer paddlers.
Cost is $150 per person for the week, or $30 per day. The weekly fee includes all camping fees, a souvenir shirt and the farewell banquet at the end of the trip. Rumble itineraries, photos, and other information is available at www.riverrumble.org.
A printed brochure and registration form can be obtained by sending a request with name and address to Great River Rumble, Box 3408, Dubuque IA 52004. Event information can also be found on the group’s website, www.riverrumble.org and on its Great River Rumble Facebook page.
