CLINTON — Clinton Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Greenwalt has announced he is running to become Clinton County’s next sheriff.
Greenwalt and Danny Thomas, both with law enforcement experience, are running as Republican candidates for Clinton County Sheriff. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Diesch has declared he will run as a Democratic candidate. They are seeking the post currently filled by Clinton County Sheriff Rick Lincoln, who has served 20 years as sheriff and has decided he will not run for re-election.
Greenwalt has served the law enforcement community for over 30 years. He was hired as a police officer with the Clinton Police Department in 1991. He spent six years as a K-9 handler. He later was selected to become a narcotics enforcement agent with the Blackhawk Area Task Force. Greenwalt says in a press release that he was instrumental in the arrest of numerous drug dealers, who were later prosecuted in both state and federal courts.
Greenwalt has served for the past 10 years as the commander of the Gateway Area Special Response team. The team is a unit composed of officers from the Clinton, Camanche and DeWitt police departments and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officers serving on the unit receive specialized training and are responsible for responding to critical incidents and high risk law enforcement events throughout the county.
Greenwalt said if elected as sheriff, he will ensure fiscal and resource accountability. He will take a tough, no nonsense stance on individuals who violate the community’s safety and well-being. He adds in the release he will be passionate about targeting the growing drug and opioid epidemic in the county. He will work hard to establish a partnership with the Blackhawk Area Task Force.
The 2020 primary election is scheduled for June 2. Primary election filing papers for county office must be turned in between March 2 and March 25.
The general election is Nov. 3. General election filing papers must be turned in between March 2 and March 20.
