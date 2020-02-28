CLINTON — MercyOne officially broke ground Friday for its $2 million linear accelerator project.
"What an exciting day for MercyOne Clinton and for the whole Clinton community," MercyOne Eastern Iowa Region President Kay Takes said. "We have been taking care of patients with cancer for a long, long time...I think I understand we first purchased our first linear accelerator back in 1995. And this is really another milestone day for us in 2020."
Takes said that in 2019, almost 18,000 people in Iowa were informed they had cancer. She said in her lifetime the survival rate for those diagnosed with cancer has increased from 37% to 68%. She added MercyOne believes it is its responsibility to take care of people and families in the community.
"We are fully committed and dedicated to making sure that patients and families with cancer and all patients can get everything that they need right here in Clinton where it makes sense for us," Takes said. "And so we're really excited about this day breaking ground on a new vault, construction for a new vault for the highest capability, latest technology in cancer care with this new linear accelerator."
MercyOne raised funds to purchase the new unit from community support, fundraising and donations. They received $500,000 from the Clinton County Development Association and a $200,000 pledge from MercyOne Auxiliary.
Bob Simpson said MercyOne's $200,000 pledge was no small commitment to Clinton. Simpson also cited the leadership of the hospital, which had the insight to stay up to date with new technology.
"As that happens, our community is looking on and recognizing that this hospital is really committed to provide the best possible healthcare to our community," Simpson said. "And it's really neat to be a part of that. I've been on the board a little over two years now and it's been delightful to see all that goes on in the effort to deal with all of the change that is constantly undertaken for the sake of improvement. And this is another one of those things."
The new linear accelerator will have the ability to do arc therapy, which will allow the hospital to treat patients without the machine having to stop and then continue to treat the patient. The new linear accelerator also has motion management. This will allow the machine to stop if a patient moves while the machine is delivering treatment, ensuring the patient is back in place so the machine can target the area that needs treatment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.