CLINTON – Grow Clinton, a recently formed group created when the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton Regional Development Corp. merged earlier this spring, celebrated its annual awards ceremony Tuesday at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton.
Honorees include:
• Paula Steward, Andy Determann Memorial Award for Outstanding Board Member.
• Lou Ray, Julie Allesee Award for Outstanding Community Leader.
• Dr. Kevan Kadavy, Small Businessperson of the Year.
• Heather Farwell, Karl Schmitz Memorial Award for Outstanding Ambassador.
• Beth Coffey and Thaila Clement, Al Wise Memorial Award for Outstanding Volunteer.
Grow Clinton focuses on tourism, economic and community development and has a mission to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
The region includes partnerships with surrounding communities such as Camanche and Fulton, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.