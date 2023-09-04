Grow Clinton will partner with the River Bluff Community Foundation to promote the Community Heart & Soul process. Community Heart & Soul is a resident-driven mission that engages the entire population of a town in identifying what they love most about their community, what they want to see and experience five years from now, and how to achieve it.
Developed and field-tested over a decade with 100 small cities and towns across America, Community Heart & Soul is a proven process for connecting a community in shaping its future.
Every community will brand their process, and our group has selected Energize Clinton. Energize Clinton aims to give vitality and enthusiasm to the Clinton community.
Grow Clinton will serve as a conduit, transferring information following engagement with community stakeholders, residents, our members, and the Grow Clinton board of directors. Soliciting feedback from those connected with the community will influence municipal leadership, providing a clear understanding of what matters most to their constituents.
We attempted to kickstart the effort in 2018 but lacked the capital and bandwidth to support the critical steps necessary to ensure success. In partnership with several organizations, we are primed and ready to embark on a fact-finding journey, guiding our efforts toward a vision of inclusivity, diversity, and a heightened quality of life.
Over the next several months, those involved in the program will meet with key community groups to reveal areas of development most critical to creating an energetic and welcoming environment.
If you represent a community group, please get in touch with Grow Clinton to schedule an interview. Call our office at 563-242-5702 or visit EnergizeClinton.com and access the online survey. Our goal is 1,000 survey respondents. The discussions we have completed revealed unique project ideas like family spaces downtown, fishing docks, community block parties, and more.
To become involved in the Community Heart & Soul process, please email Alethea Cahoy, Executive Director of the River Bluff Community Foundation, at rbcf@dbqfoundation.org.
Lastly, please share this opportunity with your family, friends, and coworkers. The more data we collect, the more robust our reporting will be.
Visit EnergizeClinton.com to take the survey. Responding to the questions is quick, easy, and confidential.
Now is the time to make sure that your voice is heard.
Thank you in advance for participating.
