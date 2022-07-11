CLINTON - Following a successful merger in March, the newly formed Grow Clinton has promoted three individuals within the organization.
"The mission of Grow Clinton is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region," said Andy Sokolovich, Grow Clinton's president and CEO. "The only way to ensure we meet our mission is to have the right people in the appropriate positions."
Stacy Borgeson will now serve as the Director of Workforce Development & Talent Attraction. She will focus on establishing a solid understanding of the region's workforce demands and partnering with local K-12 schools, Clinton Community College, and employers to ensure those demands are met. In addition, she will leverage programs such as Home Base Iowa and the Clinton County Community Student Loan Assistance Program to attract new talent into the region.
Jenny Holm has been promoted to Director of Member & Community Relations. Within this role, Holm will work with Grow Clinton member investors to solve problems within their business and advertise the successes of Grow Clinton throughout the community. One of the key focus areas of the position will be face-to-face company interviews with lead decision-makers to identify opportunities for Grow Clinton to intervene and establish fix actions to common business problems and concerns.
Lesley Webster will take on the role of Director of Placemaking & Tourism. Previously serving as the Director of Tourism, Lesley will enhance her efforts to include Placemaking, an act of inspiring the towns that Grow Clinton helps to reimagine and reinvent public spaces to become the heart of every community. Her goal will be to capitalize on each community's assets, inspiration, and potential to create environments that contribute to people's health, happiness, and well-being.
"Grow Clinton is not just an organization; it's a brand," stated Sokolovich. "Our brand exudes positivity and opportunity while leveraging our communities' strengths to make things happen and reflect a positive quality of life. Stacy, Jenny, and Lesley understand our mission and have exemplified our brand throughout their tenure. These promotions are well-deserved, and I am excited to see what they will accomplish."
Grow Clinton is a 501(c)(6) non-profit tourism, economic, and community development organization serving the Greater Clinton Region. For more information, visit www.GrowClinton.com or call 242-5702
