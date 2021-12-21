DES MOINES — Hairball will rock the Jacobson Exhibition Center on Feb. 5, marking their 12th concert at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
The concert begins 7:30 p.m.
Hairball isn't just a retro-flashback. The Hairball stage literally becomes an entirely new rock concert multiple times a night, as Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith, to name a few, are brought to life.
Tickets for Hairball, along with local favorite The Pork Tornadoes, are now on sale. Advance tickets are $26; they are $31 on the day of the show. A limited supply of VIP tickets are available at $75 each. VIP tickets include access to premium seating, private bar and restrooms, early entrance at 6 p.m., and two free drink tickets.
A $4 convenience charge applies to each ticket. Free parking is included.
Tickets are only available online at iowastatefairgrounds.org
No in-person ticket sales are available this year. Tickets are general admission.
The fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University Avenue, 10 minutes east of downtown Des Moines.
