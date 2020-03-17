CLINTON — A Camanche woman pleaded guilty last week to a felony drug charge.
Kylie L. Hardy, 22, of Camanche, appeared March 13 in Clinton County District Court and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony. The plea is an open plea and the court is not bound by the State’s recommendations. The State will recommend a suspended sentence and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs and attorney fees.
The plea agreement says as a condition of probation, the State will recommend Hardy successfully complete a residential treatment program. The plea agreement says Hardy shall have no further law violations during the period of probation, abstain from consuming any alcoholic beverages or illegal, controlled substances, submit to random urinalysis, maintain stable employment, maintain stable residency and cooperate with any and all other conditions set by her probation officer. The plea agreement adds Hardy will provide a complete and truthful statement of all criminal activities regarding controlled substances of which she has knowledge.
The State will dismiss one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor, at sentencing, with costs assessed to Hardy. Sentencing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. April 23.
On March 13, District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Hardy be immediately released from custody. She was released to supervision with placement at the Victory Center.
According to the affidavit, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21, authorities executed a drug search warrant at a residence in Camanche. During the course of the search warrant, eight individuals, including Hardy, were detained. Hardy was seen running from the dining room to the bedroom, where she was subsequently secured in handcuffs.
The affidavit states that during the search of the bedroom, identified as being used by Hardy and Nathan Matyasse, officers located a small plastic bag containing less than 2 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, more than 50 small plastic bags commonly used for repackaging illegal drugs including methamphetamine, three digital scales, a plastic bag approximately the size of a half quart that contained methamphetamine residue consistent with what would be an amount that would be for resale in excess of five grams, numerous used syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Hardy admitted the drugs and other items belonged to her. She admitted she deals drugs, the court records state.
