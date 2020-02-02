CLINTON — Bond was reduced to $50,000 for a Camanche woman facing one felony and one misdemeanor drug charge.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows last week ordered bond be set at $50,000, cash or surety, for Kylie J. Hardy, 22. Defense attorney David Zimmerman filed an application for bond review last month. Bond was originally set at $100,000, cash only.
Hardy is charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, first offense, a serious misdemeanor.
Nathan T. Matyasse, 30, of Camanche is also charged in the case. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine in excess of five grams, a Class B felony; and one count of possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, third offense, a Class D felony.
According to the affidavit, at 6 p.m. Dec. 21, Camanche police officers and a deputy from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office executed a drug search warrant at a residence in Camanche. Hardy and Matyasse were among eight individuals detained during the search. Hardy was observed running from the dining room to the bedroom where she and Matyasse were located. Hardy was secured in handcuffs.
The affidavit states during the subsequent search of the bedroom, officers located a small plastic bag containing less than two grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, more than 50 small plastic bags commonly used for repackaging illegal drugs, three digital scales, a plastic bag approximately the size of a half quart that contained methamphetamine residue consistent with what would be an amount that would be for resale in excess of five grams, numerous syringes and other drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
