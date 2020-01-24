How would you grade your elected officials in dealing with the costs of health care and prescription drugs?

F: 41 percent

D: 41 percent

C: 11 percent

B: 3 percent

A: 1 percent

Based on what you’ve heard or read, would you say you support or oppose Medicare-For-All?

Strongly oppose: 30% overall; 9% Democrat, 59% Republican, 29% independent

Somewhat oppose: 19% overall; 21% Democrat; 18% Republican; 17% independent

Somewhat support: 24% overall; 34% Democrat; 9% Republican; 25% independent

Strongly support: 12% overall; 18% Democrat; 4% Republican; 10% independent

Don’t know/unsure: 16% overall; 18% Democrat; 10% Republican; 19% independent

Thinking about the healthcare system in this country more broadly, would you support or oppose the following health care initiatives: Replacing the current system with a government-run health care system:

Strongly oppose: 36% overall; 15% Democrat; 64% Republican; 36% independent

Somewhat oppose: 23% overall; 27% Democrat; 19% Republican; 22% independent

Somewhat support: 18% overall; 25% Democrat; 9% Republican; 20% independent

Strongly support: 10% overall; 18% Democrat; 2% Republican; 8% independent

Giving people the option to switch to a government-run insurance system:

Strongly oppose: 13% overall; 2% Democrat; 29% Republican, 12% independent

Somewhat oppose: 13% overall; 8% Democrat; 20% Republican; 12% independent

Somewhat support: 38% overall; 39% Democrat; 25% Republican; 42% independent

Strongly support: 26% overall; 39% Democrat; 14% Republican; 23% independent

About the poll

This survey was conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of AARP between Dec. 5, 2019-Dec. 25, 2019, among 1,001 self-identified registered women voters above the age of 50. The data from phone and online interviews were combined and weighted to reflect known demographics. The weighted sample of Democrats in the poll totaled 397. As a representative sample, this survey does not report a margin of error.

