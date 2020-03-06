CLINTON — A bond-reduction request from a 17-year-old charged with felony sexual abuse has been denied.
District Court Judge Mark Lawson on Friday ordered bond for Trevon J. Lucas, 17, of Rock Island, Illinois, remain as previously set. Bond is set at $25,000, cash only. Lucas is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing filed a motion earlier this week to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court. The motion says the second-degree sexual abuse charge is excluded from the jurisdiction of juvenile court and must be prosecuted in district court, unless the district court transfers jurisdiction to the juvenile court upon motion and for good cause.
The motion says pursuant to Iowa Code, the court should order Juvenile Court services to prepare a report regarding whether Lucas should be transferred to juvenile court for adjudication and disposition as a juvenile, hold a hearing on whether Lucas should be transferred to juvenile court and enter an order transferring jurisdiction to juvenile court.
District Court Judge John Telleen ordered Juvenile Court Services to prepare and provide the court with a report whether Lucas should be transferred to juvenile court for adjudication and disposition as a juvenile.
Telleen ordered a hearing on whether Lucas should be transferred to juvenile court to be held at 1:30 p.m. March 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.