CLINTON — A Scott County man has been convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection to the July 2020 disappearance of death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.
Henry Earl Dinkins, 51, of Davenport, was found guilty on Friday after District Court Judge Henry Latham returned from deliberation over two weeks after Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham and defense attorney Chad Frese delivered closing arguments on Aug. 29.
The bench trial began Aug. 10 in Scott County with an opening statement delivered by the prosecution. The defense declined to deliver a statement.
Numerous exhibits were shown throughout the duration of the trial and numerous witnesses called to the stand.
According to testimony given by Brandan Rogge, he, Jesse Dau, and Eric Johnson on March 22, 2021, arrived to go fishing at a pond south of Kunau Implement outside of DeWitt and found a human skull there with small seashells in black hair. The skull was later identified by dental records during an autopsy as being Breasia’s and her cause of death determined to be gunshot wounds to the jaw and back scapula, one of the projectiles found yet within her hair.
Forensic anthropologist Heather Garvin gave testimony on the remains found underneath branches and foliage. She said animals had scavenged part of the body. The tissue on one of her legs had become mummified and her left leg had been “dragged.” Portions of her left arm, some ribs, and other bones were never found.
It was on July 9, 2020, that Breasia had gone with her then-8-year-old half-brother, called during the trial by his initials D.L., to sleep over at the Jersey Meadows apartment in Davenport that Dinkins, D.L.’s father, lived in with girlfriend Andrea Culberson, according to testimony.
Culberson testified that she woke up during the night of the sleepover and found that at about 3 a.m. on July 10, 2020, both Dinkins and Breasia were gone. After attempting to call Dinkins but finding his cell phone had been left inside the apartment, Culberson stayed up to wait for them to come back. D.L. remained asleep in the bedroom.
At 3:30 a.m., Culberson said, Dinkins returned to the apartment. She said he wouldn’t respond to her questions about where he’d been or where Breasia was. While Dinkins rummaged through the closet, Culberson said she looked out the window and saw Breasia outside standing next to the passenger side of Dinkins’ maroon Chevy Impala. She was wearing a large white shirt belonging to Dinkins that she’d been given to sleep in. Culberson said Dinkins grabbed something from the closet and again left the apartment without his cell phone.
Davenport Police Officer Sean Johnson read the deposition of Jerod Brink, who died of a heart attack in June 2023.
It described an encounter Brink had with Dinkins at about 4:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020, when Brink was driving to work on Highway 61 and stopped to help Dinkins pull the Impala out of where it had gotten stuck on the shoulder of the road near Kunau Implement in DeWitt. Johnson said that Brinks told him Dinkins tried to offer Brinks money for his help.
Testimony given by D.L., now 11 years old, on the third day of the trial was said by the defense to be inconsistent with what he’d said when interviewed by detectives prior to the trial. D.L. told the defense he was getting upset during the trial’s questioning. He said he saw Dinkins shoot Breasia and that it was hard to talk about.
D.L. said he’d woken up in the middle of the night of the sleepover and noticed that Dinkins and his sister were nowhere to be found.
Dinkins then returned to the apartment again at about 5:45 a.m. and picked up D.L., talking a bag of D.L.’s clothes and Dinkins’ cell phone with him upon Culberson’s insistence.
Video surveillance shows Dinkins’ Impala at 6:11 a.m. heading north.
D.L. testified that he and Dinkins traveled for a while before coming to a Walmart that cellular data located as being the Walmart in Clinton where they arrived about 7 a.m. Other video surveillance shows Dinkins inside the store, purchasing two bottles of Clorox bleach while D.L. said he waited in the car. D.L. put the battery into Dinkins’ cell phone so he could play a game on it while Dinkins was inside the store. Before Dinkins returned back to the car, D.L. removed the battery again to keep from getting in trouble.
D.L. said Dinkins put the bottles of bleach into the trunk and he and Dinkins then traveled to a dirt road where Dinkins stopped and poured the bleach from the trunk by some bushes. Dinkins put the containers back in the car and they drove back to Davenport to Dinkins’ RV in an industrial area of the city.
There, D.L. said, he sat in the car whileDinkins opened the trunk and “he grabbed out a bloody knife” that D.L. described as “a machete type.” Dinkins wiped it off with bleach and put it inside the RV.
At 8:08 a.m., just four minutes after Breasia’s mother Aishia Lankford testified that she’d clocked into work at Checkers in Davenport, she received a call from Dinkins who told her he’d just woken up and that Breasia was gone. Lankford called the police, then left work to go to the station.
At about 8:42 a.m., Lankford said she was driving west on Locust Street on her way to the police station when she passed Dinkins speeding east on the same road. She testified that she did a u-turn and drive her car up close behind his. She honked her car horn to get his attention until he pulled over into the parking lot of a McDonalds.
“I was screaming at him,” Lankford told the court.
Lankford left the McDonald’s parking lot with D.L and went to get photos of Breasia from her mother’s house.
Breasia’s disappearance elicited a search effort that involved the Davenport police department, the Clinton police department, the FBT, and other agencies as well as civilians.
Two dogs were brought from the Ames police department who had been trained to locate molecules left behind by deceased bodies. They were exposed to swabs taken from Dinkins who then led law enforcement to the site from where Dinkins’ RV had been seized for investigation.
A massive amount of search warrants were issued, including one for a search of the Impala. Inside, a baseball bat, an ax, and an empty sleeve for a knife or machete were located.
Shoe impressions in the dirt were shown during the trial as evidence photographed at the site where Breasia’s remains were found, measured to be made by a man's size 11 shoe.
When her remains had been located, so was a large white t-shirt, sports bra, and black shorts Culberson said she’d been wearing. DNA processing of the clothing was fruitless, as any DNA that had been present had been destroyed in exposure to the elements of weather over time.
On April 3, 2021, a dive team located a Lasserre Comanche revolver in the pond within 50 yards of where Breasia’s remains had been found. Records on the owner of the revolver were unable to be found, having been destroyed in a fire.
Dinkins had failed to notify authorities when he’d moved in to live with Culberson and was taken into custody just days after Breasia’s disappearance for violating sex offender registry requirements imposed on him from a 1990 conviction when he was 17 years old that involved the third-degree sexual abuse of a 5-year-old girl.
Dinkins was initially charged in the kidnapping and murder of Breasia in May of 2021.
The defense noted in the closing arguments of the trial that no evidence existed that indicated Dinkins sexually assaulted Breasia.
Inmates who had been housed in the Clinton County Jail with Dinkins also testified during the trial.
Matthew Dean said that Dinkins blamed Breasia’s disappearance on sex trafficking. Another man who’d been an inmate with Dinkins said that Dinkins said no one would ever find her body.
Dinkins did not, himself, take the stand during the trial.
According to court documents, Dinkins continues to be held in Scott County Jail without bond until a sentencing hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.
Both of the charges Dinkins has been convicted of are Class A felonies, punishable in Iowa by a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole or probation.
